Ballerina, war critic Smirnova quits Bolshoi to join Dutch national ballet
FILE PHOTO: Dancers Olga Smirnova (front) in the role of Tatyana and Vladislav Lantratov in the role of Onegin perform during a media preview of the ballet "Onegin" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Dancers Olga Smirnova (R) in the role of Tatyana and Vladislav Lantratov in the role of Onegin perform during a media preview of the ballet "Onegin" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
17 Mar 2022 01:21AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 01:21AM)
AMSTERDAM : Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has quit the Bolshoi and will join the Dutch National Ballet, the Dutch organization said on Wednesday.

"It is a privilege to have her dance with our company in the Netherlands — even if the circumstances that drove this move are incredibly sad," said Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen in a statement.

Smirnova, 30, left Russia in March. In a statement on her Telegram account republished by the Dutch dance troupe she said she was "against war with all the fibres of my soul."

"I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia, I have always been proud of talented Russian people, of our cultural and athletic achievements," she wrote. "But now I feel that a line has been drawn."

Smirnova is now physically in the Netherlands, a spokesperson for the ballet confirmed.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

