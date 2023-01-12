'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes honors with SAG nods

LOS ANGELES : Steven Spielberg's drama "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," two big winners at Hollywood's Golden Globes ceremony, were nominated on Wednesday for the top movie honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The films will compete for best movie cast with "Women Talking," "Babylon" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Banshees" and "Everything Everywhere" led all movie contenders with five SAG nominations each.

Winners will be chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union. The awards are closely watched because actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards in March.

"Banshees," the story of feuding friends on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, received SAG nominations for lead actor Colin Farrell and supporting cast Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

The film was named best movie musical or comedy on Tuesday at the Golden Globe awards.

SAG also nominated Michelle Yeoh for her lead role in dimension-hopping action movie "Everything Everywhere." Her co-stars Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu also landed nominations.

"The Fabelmans," the Golden Globe winner for best movie drama, earned a SAG nomination for lead actor Paul Dano. The coming-of-age story was inspired by Spielberg's real life as a teenager facing family strife and anti-Semitism.

Other movie actors nominated included Austin Butler for "Elvis," Cate Blanchett for "Tar" and Adam Sandler for "Hustle."

In television categories, "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Ozark," "Severance" and "The White Lotus" were nominated for best drama cast.

The TV comedy cast contenders are "Abbott Elementary," "Barry," "The Bear," "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building."

Awards are scheduled to be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, two weeks ahead of the Oscars. The show will be streamed live on Netflix Inc's YouTube channel.