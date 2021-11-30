Logo
Barbados declares 'diamond' Rihanna a national hero
FILE PHOTO: 51st NAACP Image Awards – Photo Room– Pasadena, California, U.S., February 22, 2020 – Rihanna poses backstage with her President's award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

30 Nov 2021 01:14PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 01:12PM)
BRIDGETOWN : Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions," Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single "Diamonds".

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Brian Ellsworth in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

