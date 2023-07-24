Logo
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' set UK-Ireland box office double debut record
Director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie speak to the media during the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, and Producer Charles Roven pose during a photocall before the premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex in Paris, France, July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
24 Jul 2023 07:29PM
LONDON : "Barbie" grossed an estimated 18.5 million pounds ($23.7 million) and "Oppenheimer" 10.9 million pounds at the UK-Ireland box office at the weekend, Screen International said on Monday - the first time two films opened to over 10 million pounds each.

In a battle dubbed "Barbenheimer" on social media, both movies enjoyed sold-out screenings across the country, with many fans flocking to the big screens dressed in pink to emulate the plastic doll.

The two films have given a much-needed lift to movie theatres after many earlier releases fell flat this year.

Greta Gerwig, who helmed "Barbie", beat the record for the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman.

"Oppenheimer", starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy as the American scientist who developed the atomic bomb, also secured director Christopher Nolan's second-biggest UK opening weekend.

Cinema operator Vue International said it had enjoyed its biggest weekend since "Avengers: Endgame" opened in 2019, with "Barbie" on track to become the biggest film of 2023.

"Barbie", which stars Margot Robbie, also ruled in U.S. and Canadian theatres, taking an estimated $155 million to set the record for the biggest domestic opening of 2023.

The British Film Institute's weekend box office figures will be released on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7793 pounds)

Source: Reuters

