'Barbie' movie sets record as biggest US, Canadian debut of 2023
'Barbie' movie sets record as biggest US, Canadian debut of 2023

FILE PHOTO: America Ferrera and Margot Robbie attend the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

23 Jul 2023 10:43PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2023 10:55PM)
LOS ANGELES :The new "Barbie" movie brought in an estimated $155 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, setting a record as the biggest opening of 2023, distributor Warner Bros said on Sunday.

Director Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," about the making of the atomic bomb, rang up $80.5 million at domestic theaters in a cinema battle dubbed "Barbenheimer."

The tallies provided a lift to studios and theaters that have endured a disappointing summer so far. Ticket sales have hovered below last year despite a larger number of films at cineplexes.

"Barbie" starring Margot Robbie, is "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig's take on the iconic doll that debuted 60 years ago.

"Oppenheimer" stars Cillian Murphy as American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who developed the atomic bomb. The movie has drawn rave reviews and is expected to be a contender in the coming Academy Awards race.

Source: Reuters

