Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' lead Golden Globe film nominations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' lead Golden Globe film nominations

'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' lead Golden Globe film nominations

FILE PHOTO: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe statuette is seen with its red velvet-lined, leather-bound chest during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

13 Dec 2021 10:44PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :Movie dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" led nominations on Monday for the annual Golden Globe awards on Monday in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

"Belfast" set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion's western "The Power of the Dog" got 7 nods each. They were followed by global-warming satire "Don't Look Up"; "King Richard," about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg's new version of the musical "West Side" Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" with 4 each.

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Jan. 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise https://www.reuters.com/world/us/nbc-cancels-2022-golden-globes-after-ethics-diversity-complaints-2021-05-10 the normal glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us