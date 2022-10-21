Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson to be honored as MusiCares persons of the year

(Reuters) - Motown icons Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honored by the music industry in Los Angeles ahead of the annual Grammy Awards as MusiCares 2023 persons of the year, the organization announced on Thursday.

MusiCares, which is dedicated to supporting the music community, said the music world will celebrate the legacy of both songwriters during its 32nd annual persons of the year benefit gala.

Berry Gordy, 92, and Smokey Robinson, 82, built the Motown record label in the 1960s and for several decades was the highest earning Black American record label, nicknamed Hitsville USA for its dozens of chart toppers.

Gordy, the label's founder, was the creator of the fabled Motown sound, while Robinson was its first writer and one of its biggest stars. Their bond has inspired generations of popular music, Broadway shows and emerging artists.

"Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson. How special is that!" Gordy said in a statement.

Both Gordy and Robinson have received countless accolades, including induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Among many other honors, Gordy is a Vision Award winner and Robinson is a Grammy winner.

"I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help," Robinson said in a statement.

"Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together," he added.

Organizers did not say which artists would perform at the event, which serves as a fundraiser for MusiCares programs that provide emergency care to music community members.

"MusiCares is thrilled to be honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the 2023 persons of the year gala, which will be the first time we are honoring two legends together,” Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, said in a statement.

Gordy and Robinson follow this year's honoree Joni Mitchell. Past recipients include Dolly Parton and Bruce Springsteen.