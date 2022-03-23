Logo
Beyonce, Billie Eilish among musical performers to take Oscars stage
FILE PHOTO: 50th NAACP Image Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 30, 2019 - Beyonce reacts after winning the entertainer of the year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Musician Billie Eilish attends the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23 Mar 2022 08:21AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 08:21AM)
LOS ANGELES : Music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform their Oscar-nominated songs live at this year's Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, producers announced on Tuesday.

Beyonce will sing "Be Alive," a song she co-wrote for the movie "King Richard" about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, at the film industry honors on Sunday.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell will team for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die."

Country music star Reba McEntire also will take the stage to sing "Somehow You Do," a song written by Diane Warren for the movie "Four Good Days." "Dos Oruguitas" from animated musical "Encanto" will be performed Sebastian Yatra.

All four are competing in the category of best original song at the Academy Awards ceremony that will take place in Hollywood and be broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC.

The fifth nominee, "Down To Joy" from the movie "Belfast," will not be performed during the telecast. Singer Van Morrison declined because of his tour schedule, organizers said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

