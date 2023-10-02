Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Beyonce's concert film to be distributed globally by AMC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Beyonce's concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

Beyonce's concert film to be distributed globally by AMC

FILE PHOTO: Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

02 Oct 2023 03:36PM (Updated: 02 Oct 2023 03:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A film based on U.S. pop star Beyonce's hit "Renaissance World Tour" is set to be distributed globally by a unit of AMC Entertainment, the company said, as cinema chains look to fill content gaps stemming from Hollywood strikes.

Beyonce's film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter's global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

The film follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film will be distributed in cinemas in North America starting Oct. 13.

The concert films provide cinema chains such as AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex, with high-profile titles to help fill gaps caused by a prolonged strike by actors and writers in Hollywood.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" is set to play in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, AMC said, adding that additional global cities would be announced at a later date.

AMC's rival Cinemark also announced that it will play the concert film in its U.S. theaters. Both cinema chains said their standard showtime tickets in the U.S. will start at $22.

Entertainment website Variety first reported Beyonce's talks to release "Renaissance" through AMC.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.