Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling

Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling
National Medal of Arts recipient actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds hands with U.S. President Joe Biden as she waits to be presented her medal during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling
National Medal of Arts recipients designer Vera Wang, musician Bruce Springsteen and film and television producer Joan Shigekawa attend the 2021 National Medals of Arts in conjunction with the 2021 National Humanities Medals during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling
Historian and author Bryan Stevenson poses with U.S. President Joe Biden as the president presents Stevenson with a National Humanities Medal during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulates 2021 National Humanities Medal recipient Earl Lewis, founding director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Social Solutions, during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden honors Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling
U.S. President Joe Biden stands with National Humanities Medal recipient Henrietta Mann, as he presents the 2021 National Medals of Arts in conjunction with the 2021 National Humanities Medals during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque REFILE - CORRECTING NAME
22 Mar 2023 07:00AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 07:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden made an observation when conferring the National Medal of Arts on rocker Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday: "Bruce, some people are just born to run, man."

Springsteen and a host of actors, authors, singers and other artists joined Biden in the White House East Room where they received either a National Medal of Arts or National Humanities Medal for their contributions to American society.

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose "Veep" show made light of the vice presidency - an office Biden once held - was also honored.

"She embraces life's absurdity with absolute wit, and handles real life turns with absolute grace. A mom, a cancer survivor, a pioneer for women in comedy, she is an American original," said Biden.

Actress Mindy Kaling, a main character on the long-running television show, "The Office," set in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, received a medal as well.

When Biden introduced author Colson Whitehead to the crowd, he noted that Whitehead had won back to back Pulitzer prizes for his books, and gave a hint of his own ambitions.

"I'm trying to go back to back myself," said Biden, who has said he intends to run for re-election in 2024.

Singer Gladys Knight, the "empress of soul," was an honoree, along with clothing designer Vera Wang, historian Walter Isaacson and authors Amy Tan, Ann Patchett and Tara Westover, among others.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.