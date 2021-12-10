Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Biden to make first late-night show appearance on "Tonight" -host
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Biden to make first late-night show appearance on "Tonight" -host

Biden to make first late-night show appearance on "Tonight" -host

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on developments related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

10 Dec 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 09:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make his first late-night television show appearance since taking office on "The Tonight Show," on Friday, host Jimmy Fallon said.

Biden makes his late-night debut as he promotes his Build Back Better agenda of social spending and climate policy across the country amid falling approval ratings spurred by inflation, including high prices at the gas pump.

"Guys we have a big announcement for tomorrow night's show. The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office," Fallon said during the show Thursday night.

The late-night circuit has become a regular stop for U.S. presidential candidates and sometimes for sitting presidents including Democrat Barack Obama.

The White House did not return a request for comment on the appearance, which will likely be pretaped and virtual.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us