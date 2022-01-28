Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she looks out a window of the White House towards the Truman Balcony, the South Lawn and the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she sits in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she sits on a window sill at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
Willow, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, is seen in a White House handout photo as she wanders through the halls of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via REUTERS
28 Jan 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 06:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Biden family finally has a cat.

First lady Jill Biden's office has announced America's first family is excited to welcome a two-year-old, gray-and-white-striped feline named Willow to the White House.

Biden, a community college professor, named the cat after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

"A farm cat from Pennsylvania, Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," LaRosa said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden."

Dr. Biden had said in April that the family had a female cat "waiting in the wings."

The green-eyed, short-haired tabby cat was settling in well at the White House with "her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore," LaRosa said.

In December the Bidens welcomed a new dog family, a German Shepherd named Commander, who was four months old at the time.

Their dog Champ died earlier in 2021. Major, a rescue the family adopted before coming to the White House, is living offsite with family friends after reported biting incidents at the White House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons and Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us