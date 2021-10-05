Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture

Bieber fans will be able to smoke 'Peaches' in new weed venture

FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

05 Oct 2021 06:39AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 06:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pop star Justin Bieber has teamed up with Palms Premium to launch cannabis-based products, the California-based company said on Monday.

The limited-edition marijuana cigarettes, or joints, called "Peaches Pre-Rolls" are named after a song from Bieber's newest studio album and will be available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, the company said.

An increasing number of celebrities including Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Rapper Jay-Z, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and singer Willie Nelson have partnered with or launched their own lines of cannabis products.

Palms Premium did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us