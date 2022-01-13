Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns
FILE PHOTO: Singer Billie Eilish poses at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns
FILE PHOTO: Singer Harry Styles performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York City, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns
FILE PHOTO: Kanye West arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns
FILE PHOTO: Concertgoers use their mobile phones during Eminem's performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles among Coachella lineup as festival returns
FILE PHOTO: Concertgoers are sprayed with water at the Do LaB stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 Jan 2022 06:49PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 06:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles as well as rapper Kanye West and group Swedish House Mafia are among the line-up for this year's Coachella, organisers said on Thursday, as the music festival returns after three years.

One of the world's biggest music festivals, Coachella was last held in 2019 and scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers said in June the open-air festival, held in the California desert, would return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.

Styles, Eilish and West were announced as headline acts in a line-up poster on the Coachella website and social media pages, with the former One Direction singer performing on both Fridays.

Eilish and West, who changed his name to Ye last year, will perform on the two Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

The festival line-up also includes singers Arlo Parks and Phoebe Bridgers, Italian Eurovision Song Contest winners Maneskin, rappers Megan Thee Stallion and 21 Savage as well as hip hop duo Run The Jewels and DJ Fatboy Slim.

Tickets for the first weekend are sold out, organisers said, with pre-sales for the second weekend starting on Friday.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us