Billie Eilish's journey celebrated in new comic book
06 Oct 2023 03:03AM
She is only 21 but Billie Eilish already has a comic book published about her life, highlighting her journey from young dancer to Oscar-winning songwriter.

Publisher TidalWave Comics has added the American popstar to its "Female Force" series that celebrates "prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians, and activists."

In the 22-page comic book, readers will learn about Eilish's transition from dance to music and the collaboration process with her brother Finneas.

The comic will be released on Oct. 10 in digital and print formats.

Source: Reuters

