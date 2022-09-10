Logo
Billy Eichner brings gay rom-com with entirely LGBTQ+ cast to Toronto film festival
Billy Eichner attends the world premiere of "Bros" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

10 Sep 2022 12:22PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 12:56PM)
Billy Eichner showcases an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast and the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio at the Toronto International Film Festival with “Bros.”

Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, has cast even the heterosexual roles with openly LGBTQ+ actors.

Eichner told Reuters his goal was to “flip the script,” to add to the experience. “I want them (the LGBTQ+ community) to laugh. I want them to be moved. I want them to see themselves and I want them to leave feeling really good.”

The Universal Pictures film is part satire, part rom-com as it follows Eichner’s character on his journey towards love. Luke Macfarlane plays the love interest, a macho-type character who would be typically written off as “man-candy,” as the movie aims to pay tribute to the extensive diversity within LGBTQ+ culture.

"It's about time we have a movie for ourselves that's supported by a major studio," Macfarlane told Reuters.

Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with Director Nicholas Stoller, who created the Netflix comedy “Friends from College” which Eichner also starred in. Stoller told Reuters a highlight of making this movie was learning so much about the LGBTQ+ community.

“One of the reasons that I feel so lucky to get to do this job is I learn about lots of different people and lots of different lives, and it helps one empathize and relate to a lot of people,” Stoller told Reuters.

This year, TIFF will showcase 24 projects under its 2SLGBTQ+ section. "Bros" will release in theaters on September 30, 2022.

Source: Reuters

