'Black Panther' sequel debuts with US$330 million at global theatres
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Letitia Wright attends the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in London, Britain November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Michaela Coel attends the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", in London, Britain November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
14 Nov 2022 12:37AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 02:04AM)
LOS ANGELES: Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold US$330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday.

The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly US$180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November.

The previous November record-holder, 2013 film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," opened with US$158.1 million domestically.

Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in US$150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The movie was the top-grossing Hollywood release in all markets, Disney said.

Marvel had to rework the movie after star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin. Boseman had played King T'Challa, the beloved leader of the fictional Wakanda, in the original "Black Panther" movie.

Source: Reuters

