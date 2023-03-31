Logo
Blackpink's Jisoo makes solo debut with 'ME'
Blackpink's Jisoo makes solo debut with 'ME'

FILE PHOTO: Blackpink's Jisoo poses during a photocall before Dior Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

31 Mar 2023 12:58PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 12:58PM)
SEOUL : K-pop group Blackpink's Jisoo became the last member to make a solo debut with her EP "ME" released on Friday.

Having debuted in 2016, Blackpink has become one of the biggest girl groups in the world, breaking records such as having the most subscribers on YouTube as an artist.

Local media reported this week that the group would put on a joint performance with pop star Lady Gaga at a state dinner U.S. President Joe Biden will host for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in late April.

YG Entertainment, Blackpink's agency, said it was reviewing the offer, though the presidential office denied the reports on Friday.

"We have our concerts and Coachella in April as a group. We have great things coming up." Jisoo told fans in an online news conference.

Many meetings and a lot of thought went into her first record, she said, before adding that she was not nervous about her solo debut.

Jennie, another member of Blackpink, released her first solo work in 2018. Rose and Lisa also made their solo debut in 2021.

The group embarked on a world tour "Born Pink" in Seoul in October which is scheduled to continue until June.

YG Entertainment said pre-orders for Jisoo's debut album surpassed 1.31 million copies as of Thursday.

Earlier this month, the K-pop superstars also became the most-streamed female band on streaming app Spotify, according to Guinness World Records.

Their songs had a whopping 8,880,030,049 individual streams, overtaking British pop group Little Mix, Guinness World Records said at that time.

Source: Reuters

