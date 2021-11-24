Logo
'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single
FILE PHOTO: The Weeknd speaks after he won the award for Top Hot 100 Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Singer Chubby Checker performs during the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards show at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
24 Nov 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 05:36AM)
LOS ANGELES : The Weeknd's hit single "Blinding Lights" has ousted Chubby Checkers 1960s hit "The Twist" as the all-time No. 1 song on the Billboard single charts.

Billboard said on Tuesday that the Canadian artist's single had spent 90 weeks on its Hot 100 chart. It was also a top 5 hit for 43 weeks and a top 10 hit for 57 weeks.

Billboard said the long chart run had earned "Blinding Lights" the title of No. 1 song on its Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart.

Checker's "The Twist," which launched a new dance craze, was awarded the title in 2008 after separate chart runs in 1960 and again in 1962. The decision is reached by factoring in total weeks on the chart as well as exact chart positions.

The American singer's website has for years highlighted the honor of "The Twist" being the No.1 song of all time. Checker, now 80, still performs around the United States.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

