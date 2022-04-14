Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry

Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor carries his wife Alia Bhatt after their wedding function in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor greet the media during a photo-op after their wedding function in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor greet the media during a photo-op after their wedding function in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
14 Apr 2022 11:00PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married each other in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bhatt, 29 and, Kapoor, 39, have been dating for five years but have maintained a low-profile relationship, apart from occasional pictures on social media and rare appearances together.

    The ceremony was held at Kapoor's house in the upmarket Mumbai suburb of Bandra. Guests were given strict instructions not to share pictures or videos from the ceremony.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship - we got married," Bhatt said in a social media post.

    Bhatt's last Bollywood release in theatres, "Gangubai Kathaiwadi", made more than 2 billion rupees ($26 million) at the box office after its release in February.

Both she and Kapoor come from film families and several Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor attended the ceremony.

($1 = 76.1930 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us