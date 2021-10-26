Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling

In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
Arian Rayegani, a 28-year-old Canadian, the founder of "Na Laje Designs" project, makes a skateboard using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn food donated in the Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
Wallace Mezquita works in the production of a skateboard for "Na Laje Designs" project, using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn donated food in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
Wallace Mezquita works in the production of a skateboard for "Na Laje Designs" project, using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn donated food in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
Arian Rayegani, a 28-year-old Canadian, the founder of "Na Laje Designs" project, selects plastic bottle caps to make skateboards from recycled plastic waste collected by garbage collectors in the Rochinha slum in exchange for food, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
In Brazil favela, skateboards made of bottle caps promote recycling
Arian Rayegani, a 28-year-old Canadian, the founder of "Na Laje Designs" project, makes a skateboard using recycled plastic waste that helps garbage collectors earn food donated in the Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 22, 2021. Picture taken October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
26 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 05:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO : In Brazil's largest favela of Rocinha, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, a local project aims to promote recycling by donating food in exchange for bottle caps that are used to build skateboards.

Each colorful skateboard is made of some 500 plastic bottle caps that are crushed, melted, placed into a mold and then baked in an industrial pizza oven. Each one takes about two hours to complete.

"It's made 100per cent from recycling plastic that is collected, recycled and fabricated here in Rocinha," said Arian Rayegani, a Canadian mechanical engineer who heads the Na Laje Designs project.

The project gives food donations in exchange for the bottle caps.

"We are not a skateboard factory, it's bigger than this. We want to create a hub and a center of innovation for recycling here in Rocinha," Rayegani said.

"Rocinha produces 230 tonnes of garbage per day and there is no recycling and waste management locally here that actually deals with this implementation and that is what we want to do," Rayegani added.

"Today we work on plastic but tomorrow we want to be able to recycle paper, metal, glass and beyond that. We want to bring the next generation, bring the kids here, to learn about it, to prevent the issue."

(Reporting by Leandra Camera and Sebastian Rocandio; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us