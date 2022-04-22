Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Brazilian works at same company for 84 years, setting record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Brazilian works at same company for 84 years, setting record

22 Apr 2022 12:52AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 12:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSQUE, Brazil : A 100-year-old man from the southern Brazilian city of Brusque has entered the Guinness World Record book for working the longest in the same company: 84 years.

Despite his extraordinary accomplishment, Walter Orthmann's advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life are surprisingly routine: do what you love and stay away from junk food.

"You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit," he said in an interview this week.

"You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it."

According to local media, Orthmann started on the factory floor of a company now known as RenauxView, which produces fabrics. Soon after, he moved to administration, eventually becoming a sales manager.

To keep sharp, he stretches daily and assiduously watches his diet.

"I really avoid salt and sugar," he said. "I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us