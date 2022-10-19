Logo
Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation
FILE PHOTO: Corporal Oliveira, a rescued dog who has became a police mascot, observes the street outside Rio de Janeiro's Military Police's 17th battalion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
FILE PHOTO:Corporal Oliveira, a rescued dog who has became a police mascot, chases a motorcycle outside Rio de Janeiro's Military Police's 17th battalion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
FILE PHOTO: Corporal Oliveira, a rescued dog who has became a police mascot, observes the street outside Rio de Janeiro's Military Police's 17th battalion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
19 Oct 2022 02:32AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 02:32AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : A rescue dog turned police mascot has become one of Brazil's most beloved furry internet sensations.

Dubbed "Corporal Oliveira," the dog was taken in by Rio police officer Cristiano Oliveira, who found him in 2019 near his police station abandoned, injured and hungry.

The dog - decked out in a police uniform with a toy gun strapped in and sunglasses - has become the official mascot of the Rio de Janeiro Military Police's 17th batallion, patrolling alongside his officer and running beside motorbikes.

"I took a coat, a police shirt and put it on him as a joke. I took a picture and sent it to our station’s roster groups and posted them there," said Oliveira. "And then the joke started going viral."

Now, the furry corporal has his own Instagram account with more than 117,000 followers.

"If I don't post a picture for three days people are already demanding ‘Where is Oliveira?’ ‘Where did Oliveira go?’" said the officer, laughing.

Source: Reuters

