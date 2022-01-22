Logo
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade to April
FILE PHOTO: Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Laranjada" during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo Carnaval
FILE PHOTO: Beija-Flor samba school members perform on a float during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
22 Jan 2022 07:31AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 07:31AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : The Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo announced on Friday they are postponing colorful Carnival parades to the end of April, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads through the country.

Both cities had already canceled their Carnival street parties, but were still considering having their samba school parades at the end of February. They will now hold the event in late-April, the two cities said in a joint statement.

"Unfortunately we do not have the sanitary conditions to hold Carnival on the date that was planned," Rio's Health Secretary Daniel Soranz told journalists.

Brazil is currently experiencing its peak of new COVID-19 cases, with an average of almost 120,000 cases daily in the last seven days, due to the advance of Omicron.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

