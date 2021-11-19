Logo
A bride in bubblewrap: Catwalk eco-protest against clothing industry held in Tel Aviv
A model wears a garment made from recycled waste materials during Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Models wearing garments made from recycled waste materials pose for pictures during Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A model wears a garment made from recycled waste materials during Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Models wear garments made from recycled waste materials as they walk holding placards during Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Models wearing garments made from recycled waste materials pose for pictures during Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
19 Nov 2021 11:34PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:30PM)
TEL AVIV : A jacket made of cigarette ends, a bubblewrap wedding dress and cardboard boxes found on the beach were among the garments featured in a protest mock-fashion show in Tel Aviv on Friday.

"No-one should die for fashion," read one placard by Israeli artists seeking to raise awareness of the high environmental costs of the fashion industry.

"They just buy and buy and buy and the clothes go to third world countries that burn them," said Eden Machnai, 23. "There is no reason for us not to buy second-hand."

(Reporting by Rami Amichay, Writing by Stephen Farrell, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

