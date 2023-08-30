Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Britain's Royal Blood finds spiritual home in US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Britain's Royal Blood finds spiritual home in US

Britain's Royal Blood finds spiritual home in US
FILE PHOTO-The band Royal Blood poses for a picture in their studio in East Sussex, Britain, August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Gerry Mey/File Photo
Britain's Royal Blood finds spiritual home in US
FILE PHOTO-The band Royal Blood poses for a picture in their studio in East Sussex, Britain, August 24, 2023. REUTERS/Gerry Mey/File Photo
30 Aug 2023 08:05PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2023 08:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rock duo Royal Blood began its life in the southern English coastal resort of Worthing, but says it feels at home in the United States, where it will tour its fourth full length album to be released on Friday.

Formed in 2011, the band initially struggled to get a gig in its home town, often regarded as the genteel little sister to trendy Brighton.

It has toured in the United States for nearly a decade and heads there in September after dates in Britain.

"I feel like in America, rock'n'roll (is) such a part of the language," lead singer Mike Kerr told Reuters. "Wherever you land in America, you get straight in a taxi, the radio goes on and there's a guitar solo - it's part of the culture," he said.

The duo's debut album reached number 17 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, while their last album Typhoons hit number 48.

Kerr, together with drummer Ben Thatcher, said he was not concerned about rankings as that was beyond their control.

"Our efforts are best put into just trying to be the best band we can be. The rest, you just see what happens," Kerr said.

Still, he said he had never felt more confident lyrically than in their new album "Back to the Water Below".

"Sometimes there's a temptation, particularly in rock music, to hide behind the music because it can be so boisterous ... but on this record, there's times where we kind of let the dust settle and I feel more revealed," Kerr said.

    Thatcher said the lead single "Mountains At Midnight" was classic Royal Blood rock, but other tracks, such as "Pull Me Through", were more introspective.

    "A big part of the song (Pull Me Through) is about asking for help and looking to someone else to help you get out of a certain feeling or a certain situation," Kerr said. "For me, it was an easy place to write from, being submerged."

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.