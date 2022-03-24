Logo
British Vogue puts Queen Elizabeth on cover to mark Platinum Jubilee
British Vogue puts Queen Elizabeth on cover to mark Platinum Jubilee

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

24 Mar 2022 08:54PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 08:54PM)
LONDON : A young Queen Elizabeth appears on the front cover of British Vogue for its April issue, in what the fashion magazine said was a tribute to the monarch's Platinum Jubilee this year.

The picture in black and white was taken by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in the early years of Elizabeth's 70-year reign. Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017, was married to Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret, between 1960 and 1978.

It is the first time Elizabeth appears in photographic form on the magazine's cover, having previously featured in illustrations marking her marriage to Prince Phillip in 1947 as well as for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

"British Vogue pays special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen by looking back on its own unique relationship with the Monarch during her seventy years on the throne," the magazine said in a statement.

The issue, which goes on sale on March 29, has twin covers with the other depicting "The Queen's Gambit" actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a replica of the George IV State Diadem.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Elizabeth, who turns 96 in April, marked her Platinum Jubilee in February. The government plans four days of celebrations from June 2-5.

(Reporting by Sarah Mills and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

