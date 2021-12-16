Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog to Sony in US$500 million deal -Billboard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog to Sony in US$500 million deal -Billboard

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog to Sony in US$500 million deal -Billboard

FILE PHOTO: Singer Bruce Springsteen performs during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, New York, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

16 Dec 2021 12:59PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 12:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Multiple Grammy winner Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about US$500 million, entertainment publication Billboard said on Wednesday, citing sources.

The sale will give Sony ownership of the rock music legend's entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album 'Born In The U.S.A' and five-times platinum 'The River,' Billboard reported.

It is the latest in a string of catalog deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie's catalog in September, and Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price widely reported as US$300 million.

Sony's Columbia Records, where Springsteen recorded his music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Springsteen could not be reached.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us