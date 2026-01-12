Overstimulating or cute? A couple's colourful, toy-filled BTO flat divides views on TikTok

A couple is living in their dream home with a toy-store theme, but when their colourful four-room Build-to-Order (BTO) flat made the rounds on social media, the design and toy collections that filled the home were panned as being too much for the senses and likened to "overconsumption".

One user on TikTok remarked: "Go work stress, come home more stressful."

The flat has its mix of fans as well, with some online users praising it for being cute and bringing cheer.

The homeowners, Ms Jean Kuah and Mr Aiden Liow, are creators of intellectual property (IP) brand Mochi Buddies, which sells merchandise such as keychains, stickers and bags based on characters designed by Ms Kuah.

Just like what she doodles, the couple's home is an eclectic mix of colours, featuring bright furniture, brightly painted walls and fixtures, as well as displays of popular IP characters. These include those from their own brand, as well as Ms Kuah's favourite IPs such as Hello Kitty and Toy Story.