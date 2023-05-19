Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere

The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Cast member Harrison Ford poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Ethann Isidore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Director James Mangold react. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Cast members Ethann Isodore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelson, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Boyd Holbrook and Director James Mangold pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
The bullwhip is back: Harrison Ford in Cannes for 'Indiana Jones' premiere
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. People take pictures. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
19 May 2023 02:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CANNES : Harrison Ford was in Cannes for the much-anticipated premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Thursday evening, 15 years since the actor last picked up the adventurous archaeologist's iconic bullwhip and hat on the big screen.

The new film, which also stars Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of British TV dramedy "Fleabag," is the fifth in the series but the first not directed by Steven Spielberg. The director this time was James Mangold of "Ford v Ferrari."

Celebrities and fans turned out on the Croisette boulevard en masse for the film. Among those walking the red carpet for the chance to see it first were British director Steve McQueen, English actor Charlie Heaton, and Raoni Metuktire, a Brazilian indigenous tribal chief and environmentalist.

The 80-year-old Ford, who will also receive an honorary award at the Cannes Film Festival for his cinema career, told Total Film magazine last month that this would be his last time in the role.

In the fifth and latest installment, set in 1969, Indiana Jones sets off to find a dial that can change time along with his goddaughter, played by Waller-Bridge, and must face off against Mikkelsen as a NASA employee who is a former Nazi.

Ford first played the character - a fedora-wearing, bullwhip-wielding archaeologist and globe-trotting adventurer with a fear of snakes - in 1981.

The newest movie's release date had been postponed several times after it had been announced in 2016 and follows 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which received mixed reviews.

The "Indiana Jones" franchise, created by George Lucas of "Star Wars" fame, has grossed nearly $2 billion at the global box office with four films and amassed a global fan base. It also inspired a TV series, "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles."

"Dial of Destiny" is the first "Indiana Jones" movie the Walt Disney Co has made after buying the distribution rights for the franchise from Paramount Pictures in 2013.

The film will be released to wider audiences late next month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.