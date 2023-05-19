Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over alleged misleading ticket prices

Canada's competition regulator said on Thursday it was suing Cineplex Inc for allegedly advertising movie tickets at a lower price than what many consumers actually have to pay.

"We're taking action against Cineplex because misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers," said Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell.

Cineplex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Competition Bureau Canada alleged that Cineplex was breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online, according to a statement from the regulator.

The bureau said Cineplex introduced the online booking fee in June 2022 and it has generated significant revenue for the company.