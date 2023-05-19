Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over alleged misleading ticket prices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over alleged misleading ticket prices

Canada's antitrust regulator sues Cineplex over alleged misleading ticket prices

FILE PHOTO: A Cineplex movie theatre sign looms over Yonge street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

19 May 2023 06:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canada's competition regulator said on Thursday it was suing Cineplex Inc for allegedly advertising movie tickets at a lower price than what many consumers actually have to pay.

"We're taking action against Cineplex because misleading tactics like drip pricing only serve to deceive and harm consumers," said Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell.

Cineplex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Competition Bureau Canada alleged that Cineplex was breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online, according to a statement from the regulator.

The bureau said Cineplex introduced the online booking fee in June 2022 and it has generated significant revenue for the company.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.