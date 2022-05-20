Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director

Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Film "Mariupolis 2" presented as part of Special Screenings - Cannes, France, May 19, 2022. Producer Nadia Turincev, co-director Hanna Bilobrova and editor Dounia Sichov pose during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Film "Mariupolis 2" presented as part of Special Screenings - Cannes, France, May 19, 2022. Producer Nadia Turincev, co-director Hanna Bilobrova and editor Dounia Sichov attend an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cannes premieres 'Mariupolis 2' documentary by slain Lithuanian director
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Film "Mariupolis 2" presented as part of Special Screenings - Cannes, France, May 19, 2022. Co-director Hanna Bilobrova attends an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
20 May 2022 02:39AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 02:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CANNES, France : "Mariupolis 2," a documentary showing a close-up view of life under bombardment in Ukraine, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival Thursday with an emotional tribute to slain director Mantas Kvedaravicius by his fiancée.

"It's an honor to present Mantas' recent work. It's great the festival honors his legacy and his work as a filmmaker and anthropologist," said Hanna Bilobrova, fighting back tears.

Kvedaravicius, 45, was killed in April in Mariupol, where he was filming with Bilobrova, who co-directed the project.

"We were determined to show it," said festival President Thierry Fremaux, noting the organizers were "very firm" in opposing the war.

Fremaux pointed to a badge on his chest that carried an anti-war message, saying, "I think everyone shares this position, except [Vladimir] Putin."

The war has loomed over the festival, which has banned official Russian delegations and invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to address the opening ceremony live from Kyiv.

The documentary shows life in a Mariupol neighborhood under siege, with constant explosions and gunfire that at times sound at close range.

Viewers are taken inside a Methodist church, where dozens of people have taken refuge, including the elderly and children. Men sweep rubble in the church yard and scavenge for a generator. Seen from the broken windows of bombed out buildings, the skyline is lined with columns of smoke at dusk and dotted with distant fires.

"It's like a community-created family," Bilobrova told Reuters after the screening, noting the risks they had to take to gather materials.

"They're like, if they're going to die, they try to do something great for the community."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us