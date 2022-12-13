Logo
Cape Town home decked in thousands of lights spreads festive joy
CNA Lifestyle

Cape Town home decked in thousands of lights spreads festive joy

13 Dec 2022 07:03PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 07:03PM)
CAPE TOWN : Matthew Haines, who fell in love with Christmas lights as a child, has decorated his home with thousands of twinkling bulbs, aiming to bring some festive cheer into people's lives for free after a tough few years.

People of all ages come in droves to Haines's home in the coastal town of Fish Hoek to see the house, decked with more than 200,000 Christmas lights.

"I fell in love with Christmas lights when I was very young... It’s always brought me joy," Haines said.

He wants to share them with those who cannot afford to go out and spend a lot of money. Haines and his wife bear the cost of the lights and the electricity themselves.

"You can bring your kids, you can bring your spouse, you can bring your parents, you can bring your pets, and just come and enjoy the lights ... and just have fun."

With a display of Santa Claus in the background, children and elderly women danced around, taking in the festive atmosphere.

"Awww ... My sweet kids," said Haines, smiling as he sorted through dozens of cards that children have posted in a box at his house, many with hand-drawn pictures of Santa Claus.

Local resident Matthew Samuels said he found the lights happy and exciting.

"Just makes you feel the Christmas spirit", he said.

(Writing by Bhargav Acharya. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

