Chanel doubles down on tweeds for fall show
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Piroscka van de Wouw
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Piroscka van de Wouw
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Piroscka van de Wouw
08 Mar 2022 10:38PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:38PM)
PARIS : Chanel took to a tweed-lined stage on Tuesday for its fall collection, sending models filing through a dark, carpeted runway clad in the French fashion house’s trademark skirt and jacket ensembles, shimmery dresses and belted overcoats.

The catwalk presentation took place on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, wrapping up a string of industry shows held also in New York, London and Milan.

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard wove patches of bright colours - pink, turquoise and purple - into the autumn-toned lineup, accessorising looks with thick thigh-high stockings, striking wader boots and the label’s famous chain strap handbags, some in mini sizes.

Reflecting the somber mood caused by the war in Ukraine, the Beatles song "A Day in the Life" was played as models in school-girl hair styles sashayed past the celebrity-stacked front row, parading looks ranging from smart to slouchy, a few with bare shoulders.

Chanel said on Friday it would suspend business in Russia, along with rivals LVMH, Hermes and Gucci-owner Kering. nL5N2V73O4

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

