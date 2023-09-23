Logo
Checkerboard reigns on Versace catwalk at Milan Fashion Week
Cherckerboard reigns on Versace catwalk at Milan Fashion Week

Designer Donatella Versace gestures during her Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
23 Sep 2023 04:36PM
MILAN : Checkerboard dominated Versace's catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, with designer Donatella Versace serving up the print on dresses and suits for women's wardrobes next spring.

Models wore collarless jackets and short feminine dresses in pastel colours as well as boxy satin jackets paired with billowy shorts in Friday night's show.

There were also denim outfits, skirt suits in darker black and white tones as well as shiny evening dresses.

Accessories consisted of flat ballerina shoes and hair bows.

In show notes, the designer described her Spring/Summer 2024 line as “fresh and graphic".

"This is a Versace summer with color and shine, tailoring and soft draping," she said. "This collection is joyful and sharp."

Famous fashion faces including models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Claudia Schiffer featured in the show. Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

Source: Reuters

