Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Cineworld CEO and top execs secure near $35 million exit payout- FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Cineworld CEO and top execs secure near $35 million exit payout- FT

Cineworld CEO and top execs secure near $35 million exit payout- FT

FILE PHOTO: A Cineworld cinema near Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 08:13PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 08:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Cineworld's CEO Mooky Greidinger and his top management team will be paid up to $35 million combined to leave the British cinema operator after it emerges from Chapter 11 proceedings next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The lenders have committed to pay Greidinger, his brother and deputy CEO, Israel Greidinger, Chief Financial Officer Nisan Cohen and Chief Commercial Officer Renana Teperberg between $30 million and $35 million in cash within a year of their exit, the FT added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cineworld declined to comment on the FT report.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest movie theatre chain operator after AMC Entertainment, expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection in July, with its proposed debt restructuring securing the backing of most of its lenders, it had said in May.

The company had filed for bankruptcy protection in September hoping to restructure its massive debt.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.