Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

03 Apr 2023 08:46AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 08:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cineworld Group Plc is planning to raise $2.26 billion, according to a court filing on Sunday, as the theater chain aims to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first half of 2023.

The fundraising will consist of a first lien senior secured debt credit facility of $1.46 billion and issuance of new common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million, according the filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas.

Cineworld filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in September to try to restructure its debt after being hit by the pandemic and a lack of blockbuster movies. It has been struggling to find buyers.

The proceeds of the capital raising will be used to meet costs and expenses relating to the restructuring, and also to pay fees, other expenses and provide working capital to reorganized debtors, according to the filing.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.