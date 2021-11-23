Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ

Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC Universal logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
23 Nov 2021 06:34AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 06:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal is planning to unplug much of its content from Walt Disney's Hulu and make it exclusive to its subscription service, Peacock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

NBCUniversal content counts for only a small percentage of Hulu's total viewership, but roughly 80per cent of NBC's digital audience is from Hulu, the Journal reported.

Both Comcast and Disney declined to comment.

NBCUniversal owns a third of Hulu, with Disney controlling the rest.

Big media companies are investing heavily to build their streaming services as they look to reach a wider audience in a connected world dominated by players such as Netflix Inc.

If NBCUniversal decides to pull its content from Hulu, which could include fan-favorites "Saturday Night Live" and "The Voice," it would be removed by the fall of 2022, according to the WSJ report https://www.wsj.com/articles/comcast-weighs-pulling-some-content-from-hulu-in-effort-to-boost-peacock-11637614368?mod=latest_headlines.

The content would remain in Hulu until at least 2024, if NBCUniversal does not exercise its option to exit its agreement with Disney, it added.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us