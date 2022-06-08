Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees

Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees
A cover of "Female Force: Ketanji Jackson Brown" comic book is pictured in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2022. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS
Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees
A cover of "Female Force: Amy Coney Barrett - Issue 1" comic book is pictured in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2022. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS
Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees
A page from "Female Force: Amy Coney Barrett - Issue 1" comic book is pictured in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2022. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS
Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees
A page from "Female Force: Amy Coney Barrett - Issue 1" comic book is pictured in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2022. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS
Comics feature US Supreme Court's newest women appointees
A page from "Female Force: Amy Coney Barrett - Issue 1" comic book is pictured in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 6, 2022. TidalWave Comics/Handout via REUTERS
08 Jun 2022 02:20AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 02:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the latest to join the pantheon of TidalWave Comics' "Female Force" series, followed by the latest appointee to the bench, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The story of Barrett, 50, begins with her 2020 U.S. Senate confirmation hearing before flashing back to her childhood in New Orleans. The 24 pages detail Barrett's Catholic upbringing, years teaching at the University of Notre Dame's Law School and her time serving as a law clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Barrett was appointed to the court by Republican former President Donald Trump.

The glossy, released on Tuesday, also outlines Barrett's family life.

Jackson, 51, will be featured in a TidalWave comic in the fall. The Senate in April voted to confirm Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, nominated by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson is due to join the court after Breyer formally departs when the court's current term ends in the coming weeks.

The "Female Force" series spotlights strong, independent women in modern politics. The company's titles also include current Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court's first Hispanic member, and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us