Corsets and cargo pants: Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show
A model presents a creation from the Versace Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People walk after the show of the Versace Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Versace Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A detail of a creation from the Versace Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection is seen during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Versace Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
26 Feb 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 05:44PM)
MILAN : Italian fashion house Versace offered roomy cargo pants and corset dresses at its Milan Fashion Week show, presenting an autumn/winter collection that played with contrasts.

Designer Donatella Versace opened the show on Friday night with a sharp black trouser suit, before swiftly introducing satin corsets in purple, lime, pink, cream or checked worn as tops or adorning tight-fitting dresses as bodices.

Sometimes even puffer jackets bore the shape.

Models wore latex leggings, loose pinstripe trousers or luxury cargo pants. There was also an array of mini skirts, printed T-shirts and sparkly colourful chain tops. Large checked prints adorned jackets and skirts.

“Seen, unseen; mystery, discovery; constrained, unleashed. This collection is built on contrast and tension - like an elastic band pulled tight and about to snap-back with a build-up of energy," Donatella Versace said of the line.

"That feeling is just irresistible to me. It opens new possibilities and makes things happen."

Versace also peppered the line with denim, presenting wide-leg jeans and mini skirts.

Milan Fashion Week, which follows autumn/winter 2022 events in New York and London, wraps up on Monday.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

