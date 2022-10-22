Logo
Creaking chains a reminder of slavery in New York art exhibit
FILE PHOTO: American artist Charles Gaines poses by the second chapter of The American Manifest titled Moving Chains, a 110-foot long kinetic sculpture built from steel and sustainably harvested African Mahogany, on Governors Island in the New York Harbor of New York City, U.S., October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton REFILE - CORRECTING NAME OF SCULPTURE

22 Oct 2022 03:01AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2022 03:01AM)
NEW YORK : A new art installation that visitors can walk through on New York's Governors Island features giant chain links grinding overhead, pointing to the legacy of slavery in the United States.

Artist Charles Gaines says he wanted to create a piece - which faces the Statue of Liberty and is roughly 100 feet (30.5 meters) long that reflected the sounds and history of the Mississippi River.

"The Mississippi River - which is the place that you talk about the history of American commerce, but also we can talk about the history of slavery," said Gaines.

Source: Reuters

