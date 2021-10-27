Logo
Criminal charges not ruled out in shooting on Alec Baldwin film - report
FILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

27 Oct 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 05:46AM)
Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a western film, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, in an interview with the New York Times also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun," as has been done in media reports.

“It was a legit gun,” Carmack-Altwies told the paper. “It was an antique-era appropriate gun.”

The prosecutor said an "enormous amount of bullets" had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

