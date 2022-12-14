Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Cyndi Lauper to perform as Biden signs marriage equality act
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Cyndi Lauper to perform as Biden signs marriage equality act

Cyndi Lauper to perform as Biden signs marriage equality act

Special guest Cyndi Lauper, who will be performing at the signing ceremony for the "Respect for Marriage Act," addresses reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

14 Dec 2022 04:36AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 04:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper will perform on Tuesday when U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act into law in front of thousands of supporters and activists on the White House lawn, the White House said.

The new provides federal recognition to same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.

A pop icon made famous by her 1983 song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," Lauper, 69, said the new act offered great peace of mind to families like hers and Americans nationwide.

"We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated and because now we're allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love," Lauper told reporters.

An activist on LGBT issues, Lauper has been married to actor David Thornton since 1991.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.