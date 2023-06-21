Logo
'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: Director Ryan Murphy poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

21 Jun 2023 04:54AM
Hit television writer and producer Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Murphy is known for his creation of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story" and serial-killer series "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

He left Fox in 2018 to join Netflix in a five-year deal valued as high as $300 million to produce a new series and film exclusively for the online giant.

Competition has been intensifying between streaming companies as they invest in original content and try to stand out in a crowded market and attract subscribers to their platforms.

The TV show creator has been negotiating a new deal with Disney over the past year. Most of the details were ironed out before the writers' strike began in May, the report added.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Golden Globes, celebrated Murphy's contributions to television with its fourth Carol Burnett Award earlier this year. Previous honorees were Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

