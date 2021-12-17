Logo
Houston medical examiner rules deaths at Travis Scott concert were accidental
Deaths at Travis Scott concert in Houston were accidental, medical examiner says
FILE PHOTO: Travis Scott attends the premiere for the documentary "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in Santa Monica, California, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Maya places flowers at a gate to NRG Park, after a deadly crush of fans during a performance the night before at the Astroworld Festival by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
FILE PHOTO: Police block an entrance to NRG Park the morning after a deadly crush of fans during a performance by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
17 Dec 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 05:02AM)
HOUSTON :The deaths of 10 people at a Houston rap concert in November were accidental, the Harris County medical examiner ruled on Thursday.

A stampede of fans at rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival also injured scores among some 50,000 who attended the concert.

The medical examiner's finding could have major impact on a criminal investigation into the tragedy, which has shaken Houston and raised issues about crowd control and security at entertainment mega-events.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

