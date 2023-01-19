Decision on possible charges in 'Rust' shooting coming Thursday

Logo
CNA Lifestyle

CNA Lifestyle

Alec Baldwin attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

19 Jan 2023 03:57AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 04:12AM)
LOS ANGELES :Officials in New Mexico plans to announce on Thursday whether they will pursue criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust."

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1600 GMT), according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal in October 2021 fired off a live bullet. The movie was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor has said he was told the gun was "cold," an industry term meaning it is safe to use, and that he did not pull the trigger.

Source: Reuters

