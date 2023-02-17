Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection

Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection
Models present creations from the Michael Kors spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection
Models present creations from the Michael Kors spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection
Models present creations from the Michael Kors spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Designer Michael Kors celebrates power of women with new collection
Michael Kors receives applause after presenting his spring summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
17 Feb 2023 02:03AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 02:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Michael Kors celebrated women who inspired him at his New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday, designing his collection with Tina Turner, Jane Fonda and Yoko Ono in mind.

His designs included sexy slits, power suits, flared pants and sweeping coats and capes, playing with proportions by pairing long jackets or short flirty looks.

Kors put a twist on evening wear by designing sleek jumpsuits and evening gowns with daring cut-outs.

"There's the moment in my life when I decided I wanted to be a designer. I fell in love with women who were very inspiring to me at the time," said Kors. "But I also fell in love with Greenwich Village and this whole idea of urban bohemia."

Kors selected a location that allowed the city to be a part of the show: "I'm a New York designer, so I love that people can watch from outside."

The color palette was warm and earthy yet sophisticated.

"Beautiful shades of taupe and mocha, lots of chocolate brown. I think it's a nice alternative to black and warm, and people look so great in it," Kors said.

"And then I always think that metallic as a color ... like putting on something gunmetal or bronze automatically just lifts the spirits and lifts and lifts your face. You look great."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.