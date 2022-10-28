Logo
Designer Thebe Magugu brings South African fashion to global stage
FILE PHOTO: South African Luxury fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, who has showcased his designs in Paris and London, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters, at his studio in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Taurai Maduna/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Artwork by South African luxury fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, who has showcased his designs in Paris and London, is seen on an Adidas shoe, at a store in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Taurai Maduna/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A customer walks past clothing by South African luxury fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, who has showcased his designs in Paris and London, at an Adidas store in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Taurai Maduna/File Photo
28 Oct 2022 06:09PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 06:09PM)
JOHANNESBURG : Celebrated South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu hopes his success will inspire other young people on the continent.

Magugu recently launched a new collection with global sportswear brand Adidas. His clothes have been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, and in 2019 he won the prestigious LVMH Prize for young designers.

"I'm particularly proud of it because I think it showed people that if I can do it, someone from Galeshewe township and (with) a lot of hardships along the way... all of those people can do it too," said the 29-year-old from his studio in Johannesburg.

Source: Reuters

