Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms
FILE PHOTO: Cast members Leonardo di Caprio takes part in a photo call for the movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms
An employee holds a container with lab-grown steak as she works in a laboratory at Aleph Farms, an Israeli company producing the steaks from cow cells, in Rehovot, Israel June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
22 Sep 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 05:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us