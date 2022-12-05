Logo
Disney Channel to be replaced in Russia by new 'Sun' TV channel
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

05 Dec 2022 10:13PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 10:13PM)
Disney Channel will soon be replaced in Russia by a new children's TV station called "Solntse", Solntse's parent company Media1 said on Monday.

Solntse, which means "sun" in Russian, will start broadcasting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 14 and air films, animations and "all-Russian" TV shows, it said.

Among its post-premiere line-up are Western-made feature films such as "Snowflake, the White Gorilla" and "Family Heist", as well as Russian-made comedies such as "Breakfast at Dad's" and "Kitchen in Paris".

"The content on Solntse varies but it all has one thing in common: it provides a charge of positive energy and, most importantly, it will always be warm and fun on Solntse," Media1 said.

"Now the sun will be available to Russian viewers 365 days a year, at least on our channel," Ruben Oganesyan, the channel's general producer said.

Disney Channel, Russia's second highest rated children's TV station, is set to stop broadcasting after more than 12 years.

Disney said in March that it was pausing all business in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including content and product licensing, but that some channels would take time to pause due to contractual nuances.

The Walt Disney Company was not immediately available to comment.

Source: Reuters

